Unnamed players call out McCarthy, coaching staff

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 2-4 on the season heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Washington Football Team. They struggled big time in a blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Monday night, creating more issues as it relates to first-year head coach Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff.

Through the first six weeks of his tenure with the Cowboys, McCarthy has struggled with in-game coaching decisions. Dallas’ most-recent loss, a 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the Cardinals, included him not having the team ready to play.

Whether it’s Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury or Ezekiel Elliott’s fumble issues, excuses for the Cowboys’ lack of success under McCarthy are growing tired. That now includes some within the team’s locker room.

“Totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly,” one unnamed player told NFL Media’s Jane Slater. Another added, “They just aren’t good at their jobs.”

There’s certainly a lot to look at here. Players should ultimately take responsibility for their performances on the football field. Through six weeks, Cowboys players just have not stepped up. That’s primarily true on the defensive side of the ball. Led by first-year coordinator Mike Nolan, Dallas’ defense is yielding a resounding 36.3 points per game.

This obviously is not what owner Jerry Jones and Co. wanted to hear from their players with the Cowboys still in first place in the horrible NFC East. However, it does seem to be a continuation of larger issues in Dallas right now.