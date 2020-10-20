UAE government delegation heads to Israel for first official visit By

DUBAI () – An official United Arab Emirates delegation headed to Israel for the first time on Tuesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation after normalising ties last month under a U.S.-brokered accord, forged largely over shared fears of Iran.
An Etihad Airways plane carrying Emirati government officials, with U.S. dignitaries accompanying them, took off from the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, headed to Ben-Gurion Airport, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
