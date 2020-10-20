Tyler Posey Opens Up About His True Sexuality In New Interview

During his appearence on The Jason Ellis Show this week, Tyler Posey discussed the true nature of his sexuality which is something he has never done before. Up News Info reported on comments from the actor this week in which he revealed that he’s actually bisexual.

Amid his conversation with Ellis on his SiriusXM radio program, the 29-year-old Teen Wolf star dished on what it was like to finally reveal who he really is to his fans and followers. Moreover, he touched on some of his experiences and what led him to where he is today.

Tyler explained during the interview that he woke up one morning and began reading about transsexual women who had been abused. He says there was a group of people who were filming the entire thing and mocking them in a video that was shared online.

anyone: h— tyler posey: pic.twitter.com/ZNqxRHqRdU — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) October 19, 2020

Posey says he was just trying to raise awareness for what these transsexual women were going through, however, it suddenly dawned on him that he could talk about his own sexuality, and further contribute to the destigmatization of the LGBT community.

The actor claims he realized it was time to just come out with it, and be “honest” about who he really is. A big part of the reason why he did it was to encourage other young people to reveal who they really are, and to instead, “own their sexuality.”

According to the entertainer, the whole world is “f*cking weird” and that’s the way it should be. It’s important to end the stigma around sexuality, which he claims is especially pronounced. Additionally, Posey admitted to hooking up with men in the past.

As most know, Tyler has been on the public’s radar for most of his life. He first came to prominence as a star on Brothers and Sisters, Lincoln Heights, and a few other programs. However, he earned more recognition when he appeared on the Teen Wolf series in 2011.

Advertisement

These days, Tyler has been working on other projects, including Now Apocalypse as well as Truth or Dare. Back in 2017, Tyler was rumored to be in a relationship with Sophia Ali.



Post Views:

0