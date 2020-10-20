Twitter Turns On 50 Cent After He Says He’s Voting For Trump!!

50 Cent faced the wrath of Twitter after he said that he would be voting for Trump after seeing Joe Biden’s tax plan.

Biden’s plan means that those earning over $400,000 will have to fork out more in taxes. The average family who makes less than this amount — will not see a change in their taxes.

“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” 50 wrote. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.”

He later posted a picture of himself along with the caption: “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

50 did not state whether or not his comments about voting for Trump were to be taken seriously… but Twitter wasted no time in roasting him.

Check out a few of the tweets below.