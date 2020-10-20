Home Entertainment Twitter Turns On 50 Cent After He Says He’s Voting For Trump!!

Twitter Turns On 50 Cent After He Says He’s Voting For Trump!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

50 Cent faced the wrath of Twitter after he said that he would be voting for Trump after seeing Joe Biden’s tax plan.

Biden’s plan means that those earning over $400,000 will have to fork out more in taxes. The average family who makes less than this amount — will not see a change in their taxes.

“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” 50 wrote. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©