Trump calls 60 Minutes interview ‘fake and biased’ before it airs

Donald Trump has vowed to release an interview he just conducted with a US 60 Minutes reporter, in a series of bizarre tweets this morning.

The president cut short an interview with reporter Lesley Stahl, before posting a surreptitiously recorded video of her in the White House not wearing a mask.

Stahl has contracted and recovered from coronavirus.

Soon after finishing the interview early, he tweeted that he would be posting the interview.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about,” he tweeted.

“Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

CNN reported that Mr Trump abruptly ended the interview and did not return for a second sitting alongside Vice President Mike Pence.

The 60 Minutes segment is scheduled to air on Sunday in the US, in the same program as an interview with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris .

Mr Trump has a history of antagonising Stahl, who asked him why he was so adversarial to journalists in 2016.

Donald Trump has attacked 60 Minutes over an interview he did with the show which has not yet aired. (AP)

“You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you,” he told Stahl.

Mr Trump’s abrasive relationship with the press has intensified in recent days, with the president calling reporters “criminals” for not publishing an unflattering and largely discredited story about Mr Biden’s son Hunter.

“(Hunter Biden’s) a criminal. He got caught, read his laptop and you know who’s a criminal you’re a criminal for not reporting it,” Mr Trump told Reuters journalist Jeff Mason.

“Let me tell you something. Joe Biden is a criminal and he’s been a criminal for a long and you’re a criminal and the media for not reporting it.”

Donald Trump disembarking from Marine One. (AP)

He has also been attacking America’s top epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, tweeting repeatedly about the 79-year-old doctor’s poor opening pitch at a baseball game.

Mr Trump is running well behind Mr Biden in current polling, trailing by double-digits in many national polls.

The polling shows Mr Trump is tied with Mr Biden among men, but faces a huge deficit with female voters.

In an attempt to win back suburban women, Mr Trump made an usual pitch on Sunday night.

“Go buy a dishwasher. I said what’s wrong with this thing? It doesn’t clean the dishes right,” Mr Trump said.

“The women come up to me, the women who they say don’t like me — they actually do like me a lot. Suburban women, please vote for me.