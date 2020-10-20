TrueSouth is back with Season 3

ESPN PR

Photo: SEC Network

On Thursday, Oct. 22, TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood kicks off in Oxford, Miss., the home of Ole Miss, as well as TrueSouth writer/host John T. Edge and executive producer Wright Thompson. The series, now in its third season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities.

Episode Summary

From perches at two favorite Oxford bars, over drinks with Joe Stinchcomb at St. Leo and John “Coonie” Spreafico at City Grocery, TrueSouth asks questions about the restaurants we have come to know and love while making two previous seasons of this show. In the midst of a brutal pandemic that puts restaurants at risk, we check in on the people who steward these institutions. We take stock of what we have missed, and what we gain as they reopen. In a moment when few of us stray far from home, TrueSouth celebrates its own backyard. Even as we look to the highway, hungry for diversion, anxious for escape, what we discover when we hit the road is both sobering and inspiring.

Season Summary

In addition to Oxford, the third season of TrueSouth explores small town faith in Brownsville, Tenn., home to two visionary restaurants, Helen’s Bar-B-Que and City Fish Market, and two visionary art projects. Next, TrueSouth explores Fort Benning, eating half-weenies at the 14th Street Grill in Phenix City, Ala., and jerk fried chicken at Rose’s Caribbean in Columbus, Ga. Our trek ends in Bowman, SC, birthplace and burial place of Mary Beverly Evans Edge, mother of John T. Edge, where he reconnects with his family roots on the Edisto River over liver pudding, grits and catfish stew.

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a limited series on Southern food and culture, airing monthly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its third season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured cities are Oxford, Miss., Brownsville, Tenn., Fort Benning (Phenix City, Ala. and Columbus, Ga.) and Bowman, SC.

Music has played an integral role in the formation of the show’s storytelling, as can be heard on the TrueSouth playlist on Spotify. The playlist shares the full soundtrack and score of seasons one and two of TrueSouth.