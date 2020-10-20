Traci Braxton Posts An Emotional Message About A Tragic Death On Her Social Media Account

Traci Braxton shared an emotional message on her social media account. Check out what’s this all about.

‘I want to send my condolences to the #BurwellFamily who just lost their son!! @treburwell, an artist I loved who had so much potential and talent … gone too soon .. Heavenly Father, please keep this family and cover them !!! #RIP👑 🙏🏾🙏🏾’ Traci captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘praying for the family and friends,’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘the is so heartbreaking, first his dad now him. I was praying that he was found alive. My condolences and Prayers to his Mom and Sis.’

A follower posted this: ‘He and Bobby together again! Both gone too soon,’ and someone else said: ‘I’m sorry for your loss. I send my condolences and prays.’

One commenter wrote this message: ‘Omg so sad!! RIP young prince!!’ and another follower said: ‘Condolences go out to the family the strength comfort, and peace🙏🏾.’

KYSDC noted that: ‘We are saddened by the passing of DMV artist Tré Burwell. It was reported this morning that he was missing, and after the investigation, it has been confirmed that he was found and has died.’

This statement was provided by The Burwell Family:

‘We ask that you please Respect our entire family by allowing Us time to grieve this tremendous loss. We are truly heartbroken over Tre’s passing.’

In other recent news, Traci Braxton just offered support to Kamala Harris. Check out the post that she dropped on her social media account below.

The feedback that Traci got for this post was mixed.

‘The true power of #BlackWomen I love you, girl!!! @kamalaharris @howard1867 💋💋💋 #BlackPower #PrayingforYou #wemustvote #BlackExcellence #VoteBidenHarris2020,’ Traci captioned the video.

Also, not too long ago, Traci Braxton also hopped on social media to show some love to her sister, Toni Braxon.



