Toya Johnson Shares Jaw-Dropping Footage From Her Birthday Getaway With The Girls

Toya Johnson is about to officially celebrate her birthday, but she already had an unforgettable weekend with her girlfriends. She shared a new video from the past weekend with her BFFs, and you can check it out below.

‘Bucketlist ✅Life is all about creating beautiful memories with friends and family. This was one for the books! Peep my scary ass at the end.🤣🤣🤣🤣“ #birthdaygetaway #fknupphoenix,’ Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘you are, so me loool suggesting the most to my friends but become a scaredy-cat during my own suggestions!! 😂’

One other follower posted this message: ‘This is living!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Kudos to you and your friends for making memories!’

Someone else wrote: ‘You have such a genuine spirit and you and your friends are amazing!! I pray for health and wealth for all.’

A commenter said: ‘This gave me anxiety watching this.. so scared of heights!! hats off to you! and Happy Birthday!’

One other follower posted this message: ‘Dope!!! I live in Arizona… so I know y’all enjoyed those views.’

Someone else said: ‘Well, at least you took the first step and got on,’ and one fan posted this: ‘Always wanted to do this, but nobody wants to go with me 😩😩.’

One other follower posted this: ‘Toya, I would have been on the floor in the airplane emergency evacuation position 🤣,’ and a commenter said: ‘I definitely would have been one of the ones on the floor lolz, but it definitely looks like a good experience.’

Also, in other news, Toya shared some new pics on her social media account in which she is twinning with her baby girl, Reign Rushing. They are both wearing Fashion Nova and look great!

‘Playtime with my mini-me in our @novakids @fashionnova outfits.💞💞💞’ Toya captioned her post, and fans hopped into the comments to flood the section with love for baby Reign.



