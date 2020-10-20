Towanda Braxton Receives Backlash Following This Video

Towanda Braxton shared a video on her social media account featuring her man but received criticism from fans after posting it. Check out the reason below.

‘@kingladybug Stay tuned! @kingladybug will post the zoom information soon! #funcouple #love #relationshipgoals #realtalk,’ Towanda captioned her post on social media.

Someone said: ‘Y’all need to keep your men out of your business business. We know u gotta a man. Continue to promote the Braxton brand, not Braxton and man. I know imma get beat up, but this is coming from love.’

One other follower said: ‘Jealousy is REAL! I love to see positivity in a world where division and hate have taken over. We need to UPLIFT each other, not tear down.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Hey you guys! 👋🏼😍. You both are one of the sweetest, coolest, dopest, beautiful couple! I love your relationship, but you know that already. ❤️❤️’

One commenter said: ‘Kinda like Tamar and David use to do… With the couples on live,’ and someone else posted: ‘the foolishness of that comment. if you’re going to be a fan of one or two sisters, then have respect towards their family as a whole and don’t go around spreading hate.’

A follower said this: ‘Great…to see Towanda happy with someone again! Awesome.. Y’all 2 stay tight, keep loving each other & treating each other Right! 🙏🏾❤️’

Someone else said: ‘Love you guys and how much you love each other. Stay blessed and in love 😍. I only hope that I will find true love again.’

In other news, Towanda Braxton posted an important message for her fans and followers on social media about believing in yourself and God. Check it out below.

Advertisement

‘Yep…sometimes you have to bet on yourself..trust your gut…sit quietly….meditate….and hear the voice of God,’ Towanda was writing in her message that was appreciated by fans.



Post Views:

0