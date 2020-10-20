Tory Lanez Still Considers Megan Thee Stallion His ‘Friend’ on Instagram Rant, She Responds

Instagram

The ‘Say It’ rapper complains about being portrayed as a bad guy all this time and doubts Megan’s claim that she didn’t initially tell police that he allegedly shot her to protect him.

–

Tory Lanez has gone on his first Instagram Live since the shooting drama. On Tuesday, October 20, the Canadian rapper turned on his Live feature to further address the July incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Tired of being portrayed as the bad guy in the media, he opened his message by maintaining his innocence. “For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through – just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me,” he began.

Denying the allegations leveled at him, the 28-year-old continued, “It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is – when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like … She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is [sic] are not true.”

“It’s falsified information, it’s false information and it’s not accurate information,” Tory claimed, insinuating that Megan lied about getting shot by him. While defending himself, the “Quarantine Radio” host said that he still considers Megan his “friend.”

“I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,” he stressed. “No matter what – even if she doesn’t look at me like that – I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

“I’m not gonna sit here and bash her, but at the same time, it comes to a standpoint as me as a person, where it’s like, yo, do y’all want me to just sit here and just allow my name to be assassinated, my character to be assassinated, everything that I worked for to get here to just be assassinated for something I did not do?” he explained why he spoke up about the shooting incident.

<br />

Tory went on addressing Megan’s claim that she didn’t initially tell authorities that he allegedly shot her because she wanted to protect him, especially with police around them. Doubting her claim, he detailed that after police arrived at the scene, he was “in a stretcher. No one would shoot you in a stretcher. You had plenty of time to tell the cops that you were in danger.” He argued that he wouldn’t protect someone who “just heinously shot me.”

Tory also clapped back at allegations that he’s against black women, saying, “When have I not showed out for black women? Every single one of my videos – the lead girl is black! From ‘Say It’ to ‘Love’ to now! When have I not showed love to black women? I made five ‘Chixtapes’ about black love, about a black relationship – about a ghetto relationship at that! Like you feel me? Like when did I become this person?”

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly responded to Tory Lanez’s Instagram rant.

Megan has not directly responded to Tory’s Instagram rant, but shortly after he went on Live, she posted a cryptic tweet that seemed to bash the “Jerry Sprunger” spitter. “This N***a genuinely crazy,” she simply wrote.