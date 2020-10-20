Tory Lanez Asks About The Lil’ Smart Car Rick Ross Trolled Him With

As Tory Lanez attempts to climb back up the social ladder from his fall from grace after he was hit with three felony charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, it seems his tone has changed from his initial defensive position.

Tory broke his silence in September when he dropped his album “Daystar,” detailing his side of the story over 17 tracks. While initially a recluse following the incident, he has since been spotted out and about in clubs, shooting music videos and now he’s back to trolling on social media.

He went ahead and picked up where he left off with Rick Ross, who trolled Tory after he dropped his “Daystar.” Rozay seemed less than impressed with Tory’s bars and his overall denial of shooting Meg.

Rick Ross also said he bought a tiny Smart Car for Tory Lanez for his “Daystar” album going “double acrylic” on DatPiff.

Initially, Tory was not feeling Rozay’s jokes and even responded to the OG with some fiery words of his own.

“I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times, however I went out and marched 9 days strait for Breonna Taylor..IN YOUR CITY…I didn’t see the “boss” out there once?…also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her. It’s a poor decision,” Tory tweeted at Rozay.

But now it seems Tory’s tune has changed. Under a pic Rick Ross posted on his IG, Tory decided to inquire about his Smart vehicle.

“So like…..are u ACTUALLY going to send me that smart car big fella?” Tory commented.

Rick Ross quickly responded to Tory, letting him know he was getting some work done to it before he gifted Tory the new ride.

It’s kind of hard to tell if Rick Ross and Tory Lanez are cool because they both seemed to be in on the joke, but it still seems as if most people in the music industry are still keeping their distance from Tory, at least until his case is complete.

As far as Tory’s case, we exclusively reported that his arraignment was moved to November 18th while the judge ordered him to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion, at least 100 yards, and he’s also to have no contact with her either.

