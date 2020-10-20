‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has come out as bisexual.

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual,” Baskin, 59, told PinkNews. “Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband … I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors, or different anything.”

She later adds, “I never had any mothering instincts or anything,” she continued. “I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”

