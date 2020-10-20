‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual

Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has come out as bisexual.

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual,” Baskin, 59, told PinkNews. “Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband … I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors, or different anything.”

She later adds, “I never had any mothering instincts or anything,” she continued. “I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”

The outlet then asked her whether Joe Exotic was a good representative of the queer community.

“I think he’s an embarrassment to the human community,” she said. “It’s not a matter of what your sexuality is, this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life.”