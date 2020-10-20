Theatre owners are planning to screen more films of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood fans were left disheartened after learning about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was touted as one of the brightest of the generation and had a great future ahead. Now, even though he’s no more, his fans can remember him through his work. With the theatres reopening, many had requested that the late actor’s last film Dil Bechara sbe released on the big screen.

However, if a report in a leading news portal is to be believed, the possibility of that happening are extremely slim. A trade source revealed to the news portal, “It all depends on the producer if they are willing to screen the films in theatres. But as of now, Hotstar has not shown any interest nor has it initiated any such talks. So Dil Bechara is most likely not going to release again.”

However, fans can take heart. The source mentioned that fans can enjoy several other films of Sushant. The source stated, “In several parts of the country, Sushant’s Kedarnath is being screened. There are many theatres which are also going to screen his other projects, where he has been appreciated a lot. Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story will also be available in theatres in different parts of the country.”