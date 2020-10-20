The ‘World Series MVPs’ quiz

MLB fans have been treated to a drama-filled postseason to date, and they’ll be hoping for more of the same when the World Series gets underway on Tuesday night. It will be Clayton Kershaw going for the Dodgers and Tyler Glasnow on the mound for the Rays in Game 1. Both teams were the top seed in their respective leagues this year, and ultimately one of these cities will be taking home its second pro sports championship of 2020. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is feeling confident going into the series, but can his squad finally exorcise their recent postseason demons? Or will the Tampa Bay Rays, and their minuscule payroll, be taking home title number one? First pitch of Game 1 is tonight at 8:09 ET on Fox.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Randy Arozarena and Corey Seager took home the LCS MVPs in the American and National Leagues, respectively. Today, we want to see how well you can recall past World Series MVPs. MLB has been handing that award since the 1955 season. So with that in mind, how many of these players can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!