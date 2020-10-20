The Second Man in the Car With Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence on Shooting Drama

Instagram

The man who was with Tory, Megan and Kelsey on the night they had an argument following a house party with Kylie Jenner speaks out on what happened, three months after the incident.

When the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion drama happened back in July following a party at Kylie Jenner‘s house, there was allegedly a second man in the car with them. He’s Tory’s bodyguard and he recently broke his silence, three months following the incident.

In a new interview, the security guard claimed Megan lied about being shot by Tory. He said it was just a graze and the argument which involved Megan’s friend Kelsey started after Tory, who got close with Megan during lockdown, was caught hooking up with both women.

“Tory and Meg get to arguing. Kylie’s outside at the pool still. Tory and the girl in the car start arguing. Meg walked out because she finds out such and such, Tory been messing with both of the women in the car. You know how that goes already, Tory got in trouble,” the guard claimed.

“Meg hops out the car, Tory and the girl fighting over the gun. The gun accidentally goes off in the midst of them fighting for it and the gun shoots and the bullet accidentally hits near Megan. That’s why it didn’t hit any tendons because it grazed her, it didn’t actually hit her. She’s lying like it hit her.”





Megan and Kelsey have since fallen out. Kelsey was accused of taking hush money from Tory while Megan was recently blasted by Kelsey’s sister. “Y’all want my sister to speak and defend for what? Nobody from that camp defended her or protected her that night or a single time after!” she left a comment on Instagram

She went on to slam Megan, “Last time I checked she allowed people to think Kelsey shot her & had her little ‘friends’ sending threats but wants to scream protect black women. HAH! Y’all MFs don’t know what my sister has been through. Y’all have some nerves.”