The Crown: Dominic West lined up to play Prince Charles in seasons 5 and 6

A source told Variety that the actor is being lined up to replace Josh O’Connor in the role, but the deal is not yet done.

If he is cast, West will star opposite Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the last two seasons of Netflix’s royal hit, which will be set in the 1990s and 2000s.

Series five and six are expected to delve into Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s tempestuous marriage and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. In 1994, Prince Charles publically admitted to infidelity in a TV interview, while Princess Diana confirmed it in the 1995 Panorama interview, saying: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The news of West’s potential casting comes after the actor and his wife Catherine FitzGerald felt compelled to release a handwritten note insisting that their marriage “is strong”, following intimate photos of West and his new co-star Lily James surfacing in the press.

Lily James (Rex Features)

West and James are starring opposite each other in the forthcoming BBC adaptation The Pursuit of Love.

West is best known for his role in infidelity drama The Affair, which he starred in alongside Ruth Wilson, and The Wire.