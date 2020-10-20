The Bahamas launches world’s first CBDC, the ‘Sand Dollar’ By Cointelegraph

The Bahamas launches world’s first CBDC, the ‘Sand Dollar’
The Central Bank of the Bahamas has announced the country’s “Sand Dollar” — a state-backed virtual currency — is now available nationwide.
According to an Oct. 20 Facebook (NASDAQ:) post from Project Sand Dollar, the central bank digital currency (CBDC) became available to all 393,000 residents of The Bahamas from roughly 10:00 PM UTC. This makes The Bahamas the first country in the world to officially roll out a CBDC.
