Teyana Taylor ‘Freaked Out’ When Elton John Agreed to Appear in Her Music Video

The ‘Teyana and Iman’ star is over the moon to have the ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker play piano on her music video which is released to support her new single ‘Lose Each Other’.

–

Teyana Taylor freaked out when Elton John made her dreams come true and agreed to appear in her new video.

The promo for “Lose Each Other”, which Taylor directed herself, opens with a special appearance from Elton, who plays piano on the track, and Teyana admits she never imagined the rocker would agree to get involved when she explained her vision to record label bosses.





“I told my team, ‘You know what would be dope? If I could have Elton John open the video on the piano!’ ” she says in a statement. “Not that I thought it could really happen, but just putting it out there in the universe.”

“As we were working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, an international phone number calls me… and for a second I almost didn’t answer, but my intuition spoke, I answered. All I hear is: ‘Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d love to do your video!’ I freaked out.”

“When Teyana Taylor released her debut album, I became a huge fan,” the “Rocket Man” star adds. “She was a guest on my Rocket Hour (radio show) and I fell in love with her original spirit. Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today. So I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video, Lose Each Other.”

Taylor has become quite the video boss in recent years and she was awarded Video Director of the Year honours at the 2020 BET Awards.