Texas Instruments Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

.com – Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Shares are up 2% in late trading.

Texas Instruments announced earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $3.82B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $3.43B.

Texas Instruments shares are up 17% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.28% from its 52 week high of $155.83 set on October 13. They are under-performing the which is up 33.72% from the start of the year.

Texas Instruments’s report follows an earnings matched by Taiwan Semiconductor on October 14, who reported EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $12.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $12.4B.

Accenture had missed expectations on September 24 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.7 on revenue of $10.84B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $10.93B.

