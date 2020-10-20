Ten UT students set to work Super Bowl LV

Tennessee Athletics

Photo: Tennessee Athletics

The following story was originally published on utsports.com.

On Feb. 6, as millions of people sit down to enjoy Super Bowl LV, 10 University of Tennessee students will be in Tampa, hard at work behind the scenes.

For the 15th year, UT students will learn firsthand what it takes to stage such a major event. This year’s group-which includes four student-athletes and six others, all majoring in either business, communications, kinesiology, or sport management-will be in Tampa from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8.

In what will be the most unique Super Bowl in recent memory, the students that make up what is known as the Big Orange Combine will once again work a booth at the annual NFL Experience. The main difference this year, is that the event for the first time will be held outdoors to ensure the safety of both volunteers and fans.

Dr. Debbie Mackey, distinguished lecturer, coordinator of the human resources undergrad program and SHRM faculty advisor in the Haslam College of Business, is leading the group for the seventh year. Erin Holland, coordinator of student-athlete development at UT’s Thornton Athletics Student Life Center, will be serving as a trip leader.

The students who are a part of the group are: Sydney Armstrong, of Knoxville, Tennessee, a senior Business Management major with a collateral in Human Resources Abbey Burdette, of Frederick, Maryland, a junior Marketing major with a concentration in Business Analytics and a member of the soccer team Anthony Campanile, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a first-year MBA student with a concentration in Consulting Tanner Dobrucky, of Richmond, Virginia, a senior Supply Chain Management major and a member of the football team Annika Fischer, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, a senior Human Resource Management major Taylor Jones, of Johnson City, Tennessee, a senior Business Analytics major with a minor in Spanish and a member of the rowing team Matthew McMillan, of Nashville, Tennessee, a sophomore Marketing major with a concentration in Business Analytics and a member of the men’s track & field team Reed Reynolds, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, a senior double major in Management and Marketing Maggie Whitener, of Knoxville, Tennessee, a senior Communication Studies major Tyler Young, of Knoxville, Tennessee, a senior Supply Chain Management major The trip will be a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience for all 10 Vols who will be able to attend, and even in her seventh year of heading this trip, Dr. Mackey still feels the same indescribable feelings each year.

“This trip and experience still gives me chills when I think about the opportunity for the students and the many experiences we are privileged to have,” Mackey said.

“Working the Super Bowl experience is so fun,” she continued. “We get to work mainly with children and there’s nothing like seeing how excited they get. The students are in awe of the history of the super bowl seeing all the trophies and other items.

“There isn’t anything like game day at the Super Bowl. We work hard and assist guests while taking in the greatest event of a lifetime.”

Burdette said she applied to the trip from the recommendation of a teammate and knew from the jump that it would be an incredible opportunity.

“I first heard about the Big Orange Combine through my teammate Erin Gilroy,” Burdette said. “She went to the Super Bowl last year and asked me if I would be interested in doing something like that. I knew she had an unreal once in a lifetime experience. Then once Erin Holland reached out and talked it though with me I realized it would be an awesome opportunity to help gain professional experience and expand my network. “

She continued by saying the application process was fairly simple, but due to so many applicants she was honored to be one of the few selected to attend.

“The application process was pretty straightforward. I sent in my resume and an application that consisted of short answer questions pertaining to why I wanted to take part in an event like this. Once I sent that all in I went through an interview process and was fortunate enough to be selected to attend! I’m truly blessed and grateful to be selected for such an amazing opportunity!”

A large number of student applicants interviewed, and 10 were selected. Mackey looked for students who would represent UT well and take the opportunity seriously, realizing that it’s a prime environment to network and gain significant experience to add to their resumes.

For Dobrucky, it will be a chance to get out of his comfort zone and learn how to give back in new and unique ways.

“I think the big orange combine is going to be a really great opportunity for student athletes to be able to serve instead of being served,” Dobrucky said. “As athletes, though we work a lot, we are often served a lot. This will be a great opportunity for us to put ourselves in the shoes of our staff members and be able to humble ourselves while also gaining important business experience. We also will be able to spend time with many different students and athletes that we don’t get the time to spend quality time with due to the physical and time demand that college athletics offer.”

Jones said that despite it being a busy weekend, she’s excited to be in an incredible environment with a number of people who all have the same goals.

“I’m excited and can’t wait to share this networking experience meeting with some of the sports industry’s top companies alongside fellow Vols,” she said.

While the experience will be an incredible one, McMillan brought up how the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the country’s biggest sporting event.

“COVID-19 has affected just about every aspect of our life in some way, and the Big Orange Combine will be no exception” he said. “We want to make sure we take a safe approach when it comes to traveling and interacting as a group. As of now, we are crossing our fingers that the Super Bowl still happens on time, and that we are able to do everything we have planned for our trip. Planning flights, hotels, and events during Covid-19 is a major challenge in itself. I know we are all extremely excited for the opportunity as a whole and everything we will get to do.”

With the trip planned and each of the 10 attending students ready for the experience of a lifetime, there is still action that needs to occur to make the trip truly possible.

From now, until Nov. 19, the VOLstarter splash page will be open to all to help fundraise for the trip. Any gift of any size can and will help UT students experience all of the work that goes into putting on the Super Bowl behind the scenes.

The link to the VOLstarter page can be found here.