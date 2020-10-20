Technology companies now account for nearly 40% of the S,amp;P 500 and are set to end the year eclipsing a record of 37% from 1999 (Amrith Ramkumar/Wall Street Journal)

Amrith Ramkumar / Wall Street Journal:
Technology companies now account for nearly 40% of the S,amp;P 500 and are set to end the year eclipsing a record of 37% from 1999 — Companies that do everything from manufacturing phones to operating social-media platforms now account for nearly 40% of the S,amp;P 500
