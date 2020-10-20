Teacher Ressaigned After Telling Students She ‘Has A Right To Dislike Black People’

A Florida teacher has been reassigned after she proudly stated that she had a right to “dislike Blacks.”

According to the school staffer, she was attacked by a gang on a train in Atlanta as a teen.

In the video, social studies teacher Tracey Brown and her students at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee listen to one teen telling her that some Black people live in communities where cops “do not treat them right”

“Do you understand?” the student then asked.

Brown responded, “Stop right there, David. Stop! I want to be very clear. What you don’t know about me could fill a friggin’ swimming pool.”

She then told them that she was attacked when she was 16 while riding a train in Atlanta by a gang that “used the language of Blacks.”

She added, “I have as much right as anyone else to dislike Blacks for what happened to me. So, you don’t get to preach to me what I do and don’t know.”

The teacher has since been reassigned to a position outside the classroom with no interaction with students as school officials investigate the incident, Osceola County School District spokeswoman Dana Schafer told The Post.

“Racism, intolerance, and injustice have no place in our communities or in our schools,” district officials said in a statement. “We will not tolerate behavior by students or staff which insults, degrades, or stereotypes any race, gender, disability, physical condition, ethnic group, religion, or sexual orientation.”