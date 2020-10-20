Teacher Ressaigned After Telling Students She ‘Has A Right To Dislike Black People’

A Florida teacher has been reassigned after she proudly stated that she had a right to “dislike Blacks.”

According to the school staffer, she was attacked by a gang on a train in Atlanta as a teen.

In the video, social studies teacher Tracey Brown and her students at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee listen to one teen telling her that some Black people live in communities where cops “do not treat them right” 

“Do you understand?” the student then asked.

Brown responded, “Stop right there, David. Stop! I want to be very clear. What you don’t know about me could fill a friggin’ swimming pool.”

