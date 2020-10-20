Taraji P. Henson Confirms She And Kelvin Hayden Are Over And Explains Why It Didn’t Work Out!

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden are over! Earlier today on The Breakfast Club, the actress admitted that things between the two of them did not work out and shared some details as well.

Henson told her audience that ‘I haven’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out. You know what I mean? And I tried. I was like, ‘Therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing.’ But if you are both not on the same page with that either, then you feel like you are taking it on yourself. And that is not a fair position for anyone to play in a relationship. My happiness isn’t his responsibility and his happiness isn’t mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy to then make each other happy.’

Taraji was actually part of a group discussion about trauma and how that affects relationships so the topic kind of came up.

She went on to also mentioned that if one of the people in the relationship takes on all the weight of it and the other doesn’t, it’s never going to actually work out between the two.

‘You have to show up, and, yes, you want to be understanding. But you cannot lose yourself in that understanding. You have to stand up for yourself still and be there for yourself, but it is hard to do if the other person is not doing that part either,’ she went on to say.

Henson was done sharing about her personal life at this point, refusing to get into any more details.

All she did, however, was stress that a relationship takes a lot of work from both sides.

She also agreed that a relationship is never going to last if one of the partners is on a healing and growing journey while the other is not.



