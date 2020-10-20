Taraji Henson SPLITS w/ NFL Fiance Kelvin Hayden

Taraji Henson is a single woman, has confirmed. Taraji had been engaged to former NFL baller Kelvin Hayden, but the two have since split.

Tarajo explained what happened, today on The Breakfast Club.

Taraji told Charlamage, “I’m dedicated to Black men, and I just turned 50 but . . . I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out.”

She gave further insight on why her relationship ended. Taraji explained, “I tried [and told him] lets do the therapy thing. But if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you eellike you’re taking it on yourself.”

She added, “My happiness is not his responsibility, and his happiness is not my responsibility.”

Taraji made it clear that she is 100% single, and looking for a new man in her life.

Taraji and 37-year-old Hayden, a former NFL pro, got engaged in May 2018 after two years of dating.