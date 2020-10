Tanzanian Gold Corporate Presentation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tanzanian Gold Corp. (TSX: TNX); (NYSE American: TRX) (“Tanzanian Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update to its Corporate Presentation and has placed it on the company website, https://www.tangoldcorp.com/ . Tanzanian Gold Corporation will participate in the virtual Red Cloud Securities Inc. Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase 2020 (October 21-23, 2020), with a presentation at 2:40 pm EDT Oct.21. Interested parties can register for the conference at https://www.runtheworld.today/app/c/redcloud .

About Tanzanian Gold Corporation

Tanzanian Gold Corporation is building a significant gold project at the Buckreef site in Tanzania that is based on an expanded resource base and the treatment of its mineable reserves in two stand alone plants. An ongoing drill program has, to date, more than doubled the size of Measured and Indicated Resources to 2.036 million ounces. NI 43-101 compliant exploration mining targets have the potential to add up to another 2 million ounces. The Company commenced production from oxides in May 2020 at a new oxide plant and is now anticipating regulatory approval for an expanded oxide plant to the level of 40tph.

Tanzanian Gold is advancing on three value-creation tracks:

Strengthening its balance sheet from expanding near-term production of gold to the range of 15,000-20,000 ounces per year from processing oxides: Advancing the Final Feasibility for a stand-alone sulphide treating plant that is substantially larger than previously modelled, targeting annual gold production of 150,000 to 175,000 ounces; and Continuing with a drilling program to further test the potential of its resource base by drilling at ultra-deep levels; drilling new oxide targets; infill drilling to upgrade ounces currently in the Inferred category and a step-out drilling program in the Northeast Extension.

Respectfully Submitted,

James E. Sinclair

Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, via email at [email protected], direct line 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com.

For future updates and content please follow us on social media!

The Toronto

Stock

Exchange and

NYSE

American

LLC

have

not

reviewed

and

do

not accept

responsibility

for

the

adequacy

or

accuracy of

this

release.

Cautionary

Note

to U.S.

Investors – The

United States Securities and Exchange

Commission limitsdisclosure

for

U.S. reporting

purposes to

mineraldeposits that

a

company

can

economically

and

legally

extract

or

produce.

Wemayuse

certain terms on this

newsrelease,

such as “reserves”,

“resources”,

“geologic

resources”,

“proven”,

“probable”,

“measured”,

“indicated”, or

“inferred”which

may

not be

consistentwith

the

reserve definitionsestablished

by

the

SEC. U.S.

Investors

are

urged

to consider

closely

the

disclosure

in

our

SEC

filings. You

can

review

and

obtain

copies

of

these

filings

from

the

SEC’s

websiteat

http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time-to-time with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario provincial securities regulatory authorities.

Certain information presented in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Actof 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our description of the risk factors affecting the Company, as contained in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 20-F for more information concerning these risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, that the Company will be able to build shareholder value, that the Company will be successful in its expansion at the Buckreef project, that it will be able to build a mine, and that the Company will be able to achieve positive cash flow.