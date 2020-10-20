Tannehill on mentality with Titans: I play like ‘my job is on the line’

Ryan Tannehill has completely turned his career around with the Tennessee Titans, winning two playoff games last season to reach the AFC title game and leading the team to a 5-0 record to start this season. With this level of success, it would be easy for Tannehill to get cocky about his status with the Titans, but the veteran quarterback says he still plays every game like it could be his last as a starter.

“That’s been my mindset, and that hasn’t changed,” said Tannehill when asked about his mentality. “I go out there every week and try to prepare in ways like my job is on the line and prepare to play my best football.”

Fortunately for Tannehill, his job is definitely not on the line at this point. The 32-year-old quarterback has been nothing short of phenomenal since taking over at quarterback last season. In 17 games and 15 starts, he has thrown for 35 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. This season, he has rightfully put himself firmly in the MVP discussion with the Titans one of just three undefeated teams remaining.

It’s still easy to understand why Tannehill feels the way he does given how his career began with Adam Gase and the Miami Dolphins. He was stuck in a terrible situation, and most fans had written him off after he was signed as a backup in Tennessee. However, Tannehill was able to escape Miami and pull off one of the most remarkable turnarounds in NFL history.