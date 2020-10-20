Taapsee Pannu opens up on her preparation for Rashmi Rocket

With exceptional performance in films like Pink, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh and more recently, Thappad, Taapsee Pannu has all but cemented her place as one of the brightest talents in the industry.

Currently, the actress is gearing up to shoot her upcoming project Rashmi Rocket. During an interview with Times Of India, the actress revealed that she’s looking to begin shooting for the film by next month. The actress also spoke about how particular she had to be during the preparation for the project. She said, “Training for Rashmi Rocket became so taxing and difficult for me. I needed three months to make myself look like an athlete, physically. I was eating specific food in measured proportions and travelling like crazy. I asked for a little break and god gave me five months – a tad too many.”