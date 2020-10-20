T.I. Speaks On Potential 50 Cent Verzuz Battle

T.I. really wants to battle 50 Cent in an online Verzuz battle but 50 doesn’t think T.I.’s catalog is worthy.

During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, T.I. addressed his hunger to battle Fif.

“Don’t let nobody talk you out of your victory. If you lose, let it be because you showed up and got beat. Don’t beat yourself [and] don’t let nobody else beat you with they opinion,” said T.I.

“There were people who said, ‘Who’s ever asked to put on T.I.?’ Yo mama. And that n*gga that thought enough of her to nut in her. That’s who said, ‘Let’s play some T.I.’ They only feel that way because in their young lives, what have I done beside from be on their television and social activism.”

50 has said repeatedly that he wants to battle Snoop after Ja Rule also challenged him to a Verzuz battle.

Should he accept T.I.’s challenge?