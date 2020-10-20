Swimming & Diving Athletes of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Texas A,amp;M Athletics

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Shaine Casas, Texas A,amp;M Texas A,amp;M’s Shaine Casas, a junior from McAllen, Texas, posted NCAA A-cut times in all four events he competed in at the First Chance Invite. Casas owns the top time nationally in the 100 back (44.40), the 200 back (1:36.54) and the 200 IM (1:40.52) and is second in the 400 IM (3:38.22).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Carlo Lopez, Missouri Missouri’s Carlo Lopez, a sophomore from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, swept both springboard events as the Tigers defeated TCU, 183.5-113.5. Lopez took first on 1-meter with a score of 314.93 before completing the sweep with a win on 3-meter with 352.73 points. The wins were the fourth and fifth of his career.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Daniel Wilson, Missouri Missouri’s Daniel Wilson, a freshman from Norman, Okla., helped the Tigers open the 2020-21 season with a 183.5-113.5 win over TCU on Oct. 16. Wilson tied for second in the 50 free with a time of 20.57, and also tied for fourth in the 100 free in 44.73. He also swam the 100 fly in exhibition in 49.14, a time that would have ranked him third overall in the event.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Megan Keil, Missouri Missouri’s Megan Keil, a junior from Derby, Kan., won three individual events as Mizzou opened the 2020-21 campaign with a 193-100 win over TCU on Oct. 16. Keil earned top honors in the 50 free and 100 free and tied for first in the 100 fly. Her 50 free time of 22.18 was only 0.11 off her personal best and the fastest time in the nation this year. She also ranks second nationally in the 100 free (49.67) and fourth in the 100 fly (54.96).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Sarah Rousseau, Missouri Missouri’s Sarah Rousseau, a junior from Melbourne, Fla., won both diving events in Mizzou’s season-opening win over TCU, 193-100. Rousseau posted 284.10 points to win the 1-meter crown, and compiled 302.78 points on the 3-meter the complete the springboard sweep. Rousseau now owns six career titles.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Kaylee Williams, Kentucky Kentucky’s Kaylee Williams, a freshman from Howell, Mich., earned first place in the 1,000 freestyle against Vanderbilt with a top time of 10:13.91 for her collegiate debut. Her time in the event is currently the fifth best in the nation. Williams also swam exhibition in the 200 fly (2:08.56), the 200 free (1:54.66), the 500 free (5:00.34) and the 400 free relay (3:35.11 – :56.01 anchor split).