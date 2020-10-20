Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE gear for use by firms taking part in 5G spectrum auction By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin
STOCKHOLM () – The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) on Tuesday banned the use of products from China’s Huawei and ZTE (SZ:) by companies taking part in a 5G spectrum auction scheduled for next month.
The PTS said https://www.pts.se/en/news/press-releases/2020/four-companies-approved-for-participation-in-the-3.5-ghz-and-2.3-ghz-auctions the setting of the licence conditions followed assessments made by the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Security Service.
It has approved the participation of Hi3G Access, Net4Mobility, Telia Sverige (ST:) and Teracom in the planned auction of 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands.
