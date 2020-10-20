SureWerx™ Acquires Geroline Inc., Owner of the K1 Series® Traction Aids

Article content continued

“For the last five years we have been actively involved with completely upending the ice cleat market to ensure workers remain safe in their work environments which include the most chronic issue, helping them avoid injuries from slips and falls,” said Ryan DeCaire, President of Geroline. “We want K1 to reach the next level of growth and feel that SureWerx is the perfect partner to accomplish this goal. We immediately recognized the synergies between K1, Due North and the entire SureWerx portfolio and feel that the new opportunity of putting our prized K1 brand under the umbrella of the larger organization will energize and grow both companies.”

About SureWerx

Co-headquartered in Elgin, Illinois and Vancouver, British Columbia, SureWerx is a leading manufacturer of innovative safety, tools and equipment products and solutions. SureWerx markets these products under the Jackson Safety®, JET®, Pioneer®, ADA Solutions, PeakWorks®, Sellstrom®, Strongarm®, American Forge & Foundry®, Due North®, ITC®, STARTECH®, Ranpro®, WILSON® and Curv-O-Mark brands. SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its partner distributor network servicing Industrial, Construction, Welding, Infrastructure, Automotive Aftermarket, Health Care and Retail markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.surewerx.com.

About Geroline Inc.

Headquartered in Southern Ontario, Geroline Inc. has been a leader in the ice cleats and traction aids for the last decade. K1 brand offers an innovative line of ultra-premium Winter Traction Aids, focused around the Mid-Sole design for the extremely demanding and always moving professional worker. K1 joins the SureWerx family of highly respected safety brands including Jackson Safety®, Wilson®, Sellstrom®, Pioneer®, KneePro, PeakWorks®, ADA Solutions® and Due North®. K1 Series products are available in Canada, the U.S. and Europe from the Geroline team by visiting www.geroline.comor calling toll-free 1-844-512-5328.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005845/en/

Contacts

Media:

Rishi Sharma

SureWerx VP Mergers & Acquisitions [email protected]

905-795-4520

#distro