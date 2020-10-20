Spanish Judge Releases One of Italy’s Most Wanted Mafia Suspects

MADRID — A Spanish judge has released a fugitive Italian organized-crime suspect just days after his arrest, and a court spokesman said on Tuesday that the judge was unaware the man had been identified as a leading figure in a powerful criminal operation.

The apparent blunder was a painful blow to a two-year manhunt and investigation, conducted by the Spanish police in collaboration with the Italian police, that led to the Oct. 10 arrest of the fugitive, Vittorio Raso, 41.

On Oct. 12, the Spanish police made his arrest public, identifying Mr. Raso as a “vangelo,” or high-ranking member of the Calabrian ’Ndrangheta criminal organization, and local media widely reported it. One day later, just a few days after his arrest, Judge Alejandro Abascal of Spain’s national court freed him.

The court spokesman said the judge thought Mr. Raso had been charged only with extortion.

“The information that he had at the didn’t include any mention of his role in the ’Ndrangheta,” the court spokesman said. A spokeswoman for Spain’s national police on Tuesday did not say whether the Spanish police had provided the judge with sufficient information about the charges against the suspect.