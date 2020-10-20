SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites

SpaceX has launched another 60 Starlink satellites on October 18th, marking a total of 835 satellites launched to date.
It’s worth noting that not all of these satellites are operationally, as some were test satellites that were intentionally decommissioned.
The launch comes as the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has approved Starlink’s application for a BITS licence.
SpaceX had applied for a Basic International Telecommunications Services (BITS) license on May 15th. The CRTC notes that it received 2,585 interventions regarding the application, and has granted the company a BITS licence.
It’s worth noting that a BITS licence on its own does not authorize SpaceX to operate as a service provider. SpaceX still has some work to do before it is fully approved for its satellite service in Canada.
Elon Musk recently tweeted that SpaceX will hopefully be able to launch a public beta in southern Canada once the satellites reach their positions.
SpaceX is currently conducting private beta testing of Starlink, and revealed that it has achieved download speeds of up to 100Mbps.
Source: SpaceX