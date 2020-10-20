Southern Miss interim coach Scotty Walden tests positive for COVID-19

The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles have confirmed that interim coach Scotty Walden tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning. Walden is scheduled to take a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test on Wednesday to confirm the positive result.

Walden will be working from home until he’s cleared to return to in-person football activities.

“Earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Walden said in the school’s prepared statement. “I am fine and have mild to no symptoms. I am quarantining back home until it is safe to rejoin the team. I want to thank Golden Eagle Nation for all of their support for our program during this difficult period. I want to thank our players and staff for continuing to be incredibly resilient during such an unstable time.

“Our team will continue to work diligently in preparation for our game this Saturday against Liberty.”

It’s unknown if Walden will be available to coach at Saturday’s game against the Liberty Flames. Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban tested positive for the coronavirus last week but was cleared to work from the sidelines for last Saturday’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs after he returned three consecutive negative tests.

Southern Miss hasn’t played since beating the North Texas Mean Green on Oct. 3. The Florida Atlantic Owls couldn’t face Southern Miss on Oct. 10 because of a COVID-19 outbreak, and an increase in COVID-19 cases within the Southern Miss program caused the postponement of last Saturday’s showdown with the UTEP Miners.

Walden replaced Jay Hopson after Southern Miss parted ways with the head coach following the Golden Eagles’ season-opening 32-21 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 3.