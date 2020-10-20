Sources: DOJ will file an antitrust suit Tuesday alleging that Google engaged in anticompetitive conduct to preserve monopolies in search and search-advertising (Wall Street Journal)

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: DOJ will file an antitrust suit Tuesday alleging that Google engaged in anticompetitive conduct to preserve monopolies in search and search-advertising — Lawsuit follows lengthy investigation and seeks to break company’s grip over search traffic,nbsp; — The Justice Department will file …
