Sigourney Weaver, 71, Insists on Doing Her Own Underwater Stunts for ‘Avatar’ Sequel

WENN

The original ‘Ghostbusters’ actress has trained with military experts to improve her diving skills to prepare herself for the underwater stunt filmed for the upcoming ‘Avatar’ sequel.

Sigourney Weaver was determined to tackle difficult underwater scenes in the “Avatar” sequel to prove she’s still an action woman at 71.

The actress reunited with director James Cameron for the “Avatar” sequels and admits she was initially overwhelmed by the amount of underwater scenes in the script, but she worked hard to prove she wouldn’t need a diving double.

“I had some concerns, but that’s what the training was for,” she tells the New York Times’ T magazine. “And I really wanted to do it. I didn’t want anyone to think, ‘Oh she’s old, she can’t do this.’ ”

The actress, who will reprise her role as Dr. Grace Augustine in the film, took to the waters of Hawaii and Key West, Florida to improve her diving skills, and even learned to hold her breath for six minutes while training with military experts.

“My hope is that what I receive from the universe is even more outrageous than anything I can think of,” Weaver added. “I don’t really say to myself, ‘Well, you can’t do this’. Or, ‘You can’t do that.’ ”

The four films were initially set to be released in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 but each has been pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original “Avatar” movie was released in 2009 and became the biggest film of all-time. It has since been toppled by “Avengers: Endgame“.

Sigourney Weaver will reunite with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana in the upcoming sequels. They are joined by a group of new members that include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, and Vin Diesel.