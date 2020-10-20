Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for Pathan next month

Shah Rukh Khan’s last release was Zero which hit the screens in 2018. After that, SRK decided to go on a hiatus. Although he didn’t face the camera for 2 years now, the actor took up several projects as producer. Also he spent some quality time with his family.

Now, it seems he’s finally returning to a film set. He’s ready to end his two-year hiatus with Pathan. The film will see SRK reunite with his Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone. This will also mark the actor’s first project with John Abraham. A report in a leading daily revealed that Pathan will go on floors in November with the filming focused on Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be shot in Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai. The report claims that the first schedule will go on for two months and the team will take a break around New Year’s. In 2021, SRK will be joined by Deepika and John for the shoot. A source close to project revealed, “Like Siddharth’s previous outing War [2019], Pathan will be a slick and stylish revenge drama. Since the film marks Shah Rukh and John’s first on-screen union, Adi and Siddharth have etched out dramatic scenes featuring them,”

Looks like exciting times lie ahead for SRK fans.