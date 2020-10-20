SEC Cross Country Weekly Honors

Photo: Arkansas Athletics

Men’s Runner of the Week: Amon Kemboi, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Amon Kemboi produced an individual victory in his debut as a Razorback in leading Arkansas to a team win at UAB’s Blazer Classic. It was his first race since the 2019 NCAA Cross Country Championships. Kemboi won the 8,000m race in 23:25.5, the fastest time posted so far this season. The lead pack of four were within a stride of each other in the closing meters of the 8k race, and at the finish they were separated by only seven tenths of a second.

Women’s Runner of the Week: Katie Thronson, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Katie Thronson posted the second cross country victory of her collegiate career on Friday, placing first overall at the UAB Blazer Classic with a time of 20:13.15 over the six-kilometer course. Thronson’s time of 20:13.15 was her fastest 6K since 2018. Moving up four spots over the final 1,000 meters, she topped runner-up Jenna Gearing from Kentucky by more than three seconds, while also defeating 2019 All-SEC performer Lauren Gregory by a -second margin.

Men’s Freshman Runner of the Week: Jonah Mitchell, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Jonah Mitchell was the top SEC freshman finisher at UAB’s Blazer Classic on Friday. Mitchell led his team with a time of 24:34.50 in the men’s 8k. He was the second freshman finisher in a race with more than 90 overall competitors.

Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week: Vasileia Spyrou, Florida

Florida’s Vasileia Spyrou was the top freshman finisher at the Blazer Classic, which featured seven SEC schools competing, with an eighth-place finish in the women’s 6k with a time of 20:28.45. This was Spyrou’s second meet of her career and her second top-eight finish.