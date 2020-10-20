Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.17% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.17%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Halwani Bros (SE:), which rose 9.94% or 6.70 points to trade at 74.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Marke (SE:) added 9.91% or 3.25 points to end at 36.05 and Herfy Food Services Co (SE:) was up 9.88% or 5.60 points to 62.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:), which fell 9.01% or 2.22 points to trade at 22.42 at the close. Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 4.88% or 0.78 points to end at 15.20 and Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was down 4.86% or 1.20 points to 23.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 153 to 44 and 5 ended unchanged.

Shares in Halwani Bros (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.94% or 6.70 to 74.10. Shares in Saudi Marke (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 9.91% or 3.25 to 36.05. Shares in Herfy Food Services Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 9.88% or 5.60 to 62.30.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.54% or 0.22 to $40.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.45% or 0.19 to hit $42.43 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.35% or 6.70 to trade at $1905.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.54% to 4.4364, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.36% at 93.088.