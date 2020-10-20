Santa Clara County prevents fans from attending 49ers games

For a brief moment on Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers assumed they’d be able to welcome fans to Levi’s Stadium for home games after new state guidelines cleared counties in the “orange tier” to permit spectators to attend outdoor events at 20% capacity despite concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The 49ers even released a statement on the subject.

As Chris Cwik wrote for Yahoo Sports, though, those within the 49ers front office should’ve first spoken with Santa Clara County officials.

In a statement shared by Cwik, Santa Clara County announced:

“Audiences at professional sporting events will not be allowed anytime soon in Santa Clara County, and theme parks will not resume operation. We must all continue to prioritize reducing the spread of COVID-19, creating conditions that will allow our businesses, schools, and other community organizations to operate safely.”

The 49ers hadn’t yet unveiled finalized plans for allowing spectators throughout the last two months of the year, in part because they play their next two games on the road. San Francisco hosts the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5.

Also on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints confirmed an agreement with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for the return of fans to Mercedes-Benz Superdome starting with this Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.