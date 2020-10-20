Sanaa Lathan Shares Stunning Photos That Touch On Her Roots While Making Powerful Statement

Actress Sanaa Lathan, 49, is encouraging her followers to vote in the November election, and she has found a smart way to get their attention.

While some celebrities like to remove their clothes to draw attention to important issues, the Nappily Ever After star uses photos with a meaning behind them.

Sanaa recently shared a picture of her maternal grandmother, Helen McCoy, in 1940s Harlem. Her followers immediately found that The Best Man actress took many things from her ancestor.

In the caption, she urged people to vote. The message was received loud and clear by most, but many commenters chose to focus on her “lineage of beauty.”

One commenter stated: “Beautiful❣️ My grandparents were that age, there and then! I love how elegant the young women dressed, even with little money, as my family.💜”

A second follower chimed in: “She is beautiful, now I see where you and your Mother got that beautiful look, gorgeous.”

A third person shared: “Amazing 🙌🏽. She is stunningly beautiful. It’s heartwarming to know her essence has been passed down. She is undoubtedly very proud of you and your family.”

This supporter had to make some noise for Sanaa’s grace and beauty: “YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE PERFECT TO BE AMAZING NOW WE SEE WHERE YOU GOT YOUR GORGEOUS LOOKS 👀 FROM UNBELIEVABLE INCREDIBLE REMARKABLE THANKS FOR SHARING #1 FAN 🔥🌹.”

An Instagrammer got a bit nostalgic after seeing the image: “Something about those rooftop pics from back in the days, that’s so traditional NYC. My parents have black & white rooftop pics from living in the Bronx during the 1950s & ’60s…”

The second picture that Sanaa posted this week to push people to go to the polls focused on her stunning face and proved that she has not aged in the past 20 years.

Au contraire, she now seems more confident in her own skin, which shines an even greater light on her beauty.

In one of her most recent interviews, here is how Sanaa described working on Love & Basketball two decades ago: “I was miserable. I can laugh about it now. I got the job, and I think Gina [Prince-Bythewood] finally got to the point where she had to hire somebody. It’s almost like she hired me because she couldn’t find somebody else. There wasn’t a lot of joy, and there wasn’t a lot of trust in me. It was her baby, and it was her first time directing. It was a big deal for her, and nobody knows me then, really. She gets to the point where she makes this decision with me, but I felt like the default.”

Advertisement

A lot of things have changed for the stunning lady.



Post Views:

0