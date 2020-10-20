Saints cleared to welcome fans to Superdome

It appears the New Orleans Saints won’t be playing home games at Tiger Stadium, home of the LSU Tigers, this fall.

The Saints announced on Tuesday that they’ve come to an agreement with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for the return of fans to Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Season-ticket holders will have access to 3,000 tickets for the Panthers matchup. If everything goes well and the local virus outbreak doesn’t worsen, New Orleans could permit 6,000 fans to attend the Nov. 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers and Nov. 22 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

Capacity could increase to 15,000 patrons for a Dec. 20 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Christmas Day contest versus the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Saints want to thank the tremendous teamwork of Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Stadium Exposition Board, Scott Woodward and the LSU Athletics Department, ASM Global for their collaborative design of Venue Shield – the best stadium reactivation plan in the NFL, Ochsner Health, the National Football League and of course – Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her entire health and safety team,” the club said in its prepared statement.

Last week, Saints official Greg Bensel told ESPN that New Orleans could host opponents at LSU’s venue to allow fans.

“LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games, and we very much appreciate their partnership,” Bensel said. “We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option.

“Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance, but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved.”