Sada Baby Responds After Old Homophobic Tweets Resurface

It was all good just a week ago! Detroit rapper Sada Baby had the internet going crazy last week when he announced that his viral hit ”Whole Lotta Choppas” would be dropping an official remix with Nicki Minaj.

The song, which has its own dance, gave him his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and had people going crazy. Everyone was excited, but this week things have taken an unexpected turn.

On Tuesday, a stan page commented on Sada’s Instagram saying, ”Promote the remix, ni**a.” Barbz felt like Sada hadn’t been going as hard as Nicki with posting about the remix.

Sada responded,” Suck my d**k fa***t a** fan page.” The homophobic comment, which has since been deleted off of Sada’s page, caused the Barbz to resurface several other homophobic and colorist tweets that the rapper posted spanning from 2010-2012. That’s wasn’t all…he even called out Beyoncé.

Sada quickly started trending, with many people saying that his career was over before it even took off.

He did take the time to post on his Instagram story that he no longer runs the account and that his record label Asylum Records has full control of this Twitter page.

He didn’t stop there. He turned off his comments on his Instagram page and posted a photo with the caption, “FYI @asylumrecords runs my Twitter so y’all tweeting them n not me I don’t have the Twitter app on my phone. You gotta understand everybody ain’t removed from who they is. I’m f*cked up in the head kuz that’s how I was raised. God n my grandmas the only judges I care for ”

Not sure if Sada will be canceled, but the Barbz & the Beehive aren’t fanbases you want to upset. We will keep you updated as more details come out.

