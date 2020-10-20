Ryan Seacrest Tests Negative for Coronavirus After ‘Live’ Absence Due to COVID-19 Scare

Instagram

After the ‘American Idol’ host inexplicably missed the taping of the morning talk show for two days, it’s revealed that he stayed home ‘out of precaution’ for having ‘a minimal cough.’

Ryan Seacrest‘s absence from “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has been explained now after he left Kelly Ripa hosting the show solo for two days. It turns out that the 45-year-old TV personality had a COVID-19 scare, so he stayed home while awaiting his test result.

On Tuesday, October 19, when Kelly was back in the studio without her co-host, she revealed that Ryan was waiting for a COVID-19 test. The show also posted a video of Kelly sitting at the desk outlining their health and safety protocols.

“We have all of these new restrictions now, so this is one. We have to wait until he comes back negative before he can get in here,” she said in the clip. “It’s public health. We take it seriously.” Thankfully, Ryan’s test came back negative as the show announced in the caption, “UPDATE: Great news.. test came back and he’s negative! Ryan will be back tomorrow!”

<br />

According to PEOPLE, Ryan “had a minimal cough, and out of precaution wanted to make sure he had a negative test before going back to Live, which he did.” A source went on assuring, “He will be back in the chair tomorrow.”

Kelly and Ryan went back in the studio in New York City in September after hosting the show remotely for several months amid the coronavirus shutdown. The “American Idol” host was holed up in Los Angeles during the quarantine, sparking a speculation that he would make the west coast his new permanent home.

A source denied this, telling Us Weekly in June, “There is no truth to the rumor he’s not moving back to New York. He will go back when the show decides it’s safe to start up production again at the ‘Live’ set in New York.”

Meanwhile, the global pandemic has hit Kelly’s personal life hard as she has to be separated from her husband Mark Consuelos, who is filming “Riverdale” in Vancouver, Canada, for months. “It was a testament that we really like each other. I’m sad not to wake up with him, it’s very sad. I will miss him, that’s all I can say,” Kelly said on “Live!” in September.