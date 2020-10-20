Rumer Willis Dishes On The Time She Lost Her Virginity And How She Felt ‘Pressured’

According to Rumer Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, she felt pressured to have sex for her very first time. People Magazine reported on a clip from an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk in which the group of women touched on the idea of sexual consent.

The 32-year-old actress reflected on the time she felt “pressured” to have sex with an older man when she was just 18-years-old. She says the man was eager to have sex, whereas she wasn’t quite ready yet to sleep together.

In the clip, Willis explained how when she was 18-years-old, she was more concerned with the fact she felt ashamed over not having sex with someone at that age. She says she was still a virgin when she was 18-years-old, and she was embarrassed about it.

Willis went on to say she wasn’t “raped” or “abused,” but she didn’t say “yes” or “no” either. She felt pressured to have sex and didn’t blame the man for what happened between them. She said she just “let it happen,” as Jada Pinkett and Willow listened attentively.

Rumer went on to say that she felt as though it was the “man’s responsibility” to check in on her and see how she was feeling about it, but he never did. Moreover, because he was so much older than her, she felt as though he could’ve done more to make her feel comfortable.

In addition to Willis, Amber Rose and Deandre Levy also touched on their experiences with non-consensual sex or the idea of being pressured into a sex act without really communicating one’s feelings.

Pinkett Smith and her mother also explained their own experiences, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Jada’s mom, explained how the time she had non-consensual sex was with Jada’s father. She described it as a “gray” area because it wasn’t really rape, but it wasn’t consensual either.

Advertisement

As most know, Banfield-Jones has already explored her relationship with Jada’s father before, including back in 2018 when she claimed she was the victim of domestic violence.



Post Views:

0