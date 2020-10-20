Ron Howard Slammed by ‘Happy Days’ Co-Star Scott Baio Ahead of Upcoming Reunion

WENN

The ‘Grand Theft Auto’ filmmaker comes under fire from the ‘Joanie Loves Chachi’ actor ahead of the upcoming ‘Happy Days’ reunion that benefited Democratic party.

“Happy Days” star Scott Baio has blasted Ron Howard‘s upcoming reunion to benefit the Democratic party of Wisconsin as “shameful.”

Howard is “thrilled” to revisit his role as Richie Cunningham alongside castmates Henry Winkler, Don Most, Anson Williams, Marion Ross, and writer Lowell Ganz at the event next Sunday (25Oct20) – but one person noticeably absent from the line-up is Baio.

Taking to Twitter, the two-time Daytime Emmy nominee and vocal supporter of Donald Trump, who originated the role of Charles ‘Chachi’ Arcola back in 1977, and got his very own spin-off, “Joanie Loves Chachi“, in the early 1980s, hit out at the reunion.

“What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist,” he penned, adding, “#Shameful.”

Baio became even more irate after discovering that two-time Emmy nominee John Stamos asked Howard if he could “play Chachi,” with the “Fuller House” star even sharing a “#FonzieFriday” post of himself hanging out with Winkler at a “General Hospital” versus “Happy Days” softball game earlier this year.

The star retweeted John’s public request to Ron and fumed, “This is what Hollywood has come to. #shameful #LiberalsAreDesperate.”

When one of Baio’s followers reassured the star he could not be replaced by Stamos, he replied, “The original Wah Wah Wah! Thanks.”

“Happy Days” aired for 11 seasons spanning 1974 to 1984 and centred on the Cunningham family’s lives through the 1950s.