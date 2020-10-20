Ring for rugby league champions tributes COVID-19, bushfire heroes

The fruits of glory for the winners of Sunday’s NRL Grand Final will not only entail the memory of victory, but also of the extraordinary times we have all lived through in 2020.

The Grand Final premiership ring, made of white gold garnished in diamonds, rubies and sapphires, changes in design from year to year, and this year, there has been much to note.

The NRL 2020 premiership winners will each get a ring paying tribute to firefighters and health staff. ()

Affinity Diamonds, the jewellery house that creates the rings, approached the NRL with an idea.

“The only reason the game is on is because of those first responders,” Affinity owner Sam Rahme said.

Mr Rahme proposed the ring acknowledge the work done by emergency teams in both scenarios.

“It was the right thing to do, to acknowledge that the game’s only on because of people like Lyndal and Ken,” he said.

Lyndal Keith is an emergency nurse at Northern Beaches Hospital. Ken Murphy is a chief superintendent with NSW Fire and Rescue. Both would contribute to the design of this year’s ring, with help from Canberra artist Mick Ashley. On one shoulder of each ring is a specially designed motif showing a firey passing a ball to a nurse.

The designers of the ring outlined its development. ()

“The firefighters worked so hard all through summer, and then it was over to us with the pandemic,” Ms Keith said.

“And it symbolises that changing of the guard between us, but it also symbolises that we’re all in this together,” Mr Murphy said.

On the ring’s alternate flank are the symbols of support services.

“All the people who do the work in the background that everyone seems to forget about,” Mr Murphy said.

“And it also symbolises some of the wildlife lost during those fires.”

The images are tattooed into the white gold with laser, and will feature on every ring awarded this Sunday, in both the men’s and women’s grand finals.

The Penrith Panthers (pictured) will face the Melbourne Storm in the grand final. (Getty)

But as the big day approaches, there are some playing in the big dance who couldn’t resist asking for a sneak peek, although the boss would put them straight.

“I had one of the Penrith players ask me for a picture,” Mr Rahme said.

“I reminded him it’s bad luck to have a look at the ring.”