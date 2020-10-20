‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ Star Roxy Sowlaty Shares Pics From Glamorous Backyard Wedding

Instagram

The 32-year-old celebrity interior designer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, menswear mogul Nicolas Bijan Pakzad, in a private ceremony at their house.

Roxy Sowlaty is a married woman. The former star of “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” tied the knot with her fiance Nicolas Bijan Pakzad on Sunday, October 18, and she has since shared pictures from the glamorous backyard wedding.

The 32-year-old posted a portrait of her and now-husband exchanging wedding vows under a flower arch on Instagram. In the photo, she was seen wearing a long-sleeved silk ball gown while her groom opted to go with a classic look in a black tux. “Finally and officially Mrs. Bijan. love you forever @nicolasbijan,” she wrote in the accompaniment of the snap.

Roxy’s happy announcement was met with congratulatory comments from a number of celebrities. “The Big Bang Theory” star Alessandra Torresani wrote, “Gorgeous congrats you two.” Ben Baller of “Cake” chimed in, “Congrats Roxy!” Meanwhile, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Rob Kardashian raved, “Beautiful !! Love you both.”

Aside from the wedding vow post, Roxy made use of Instagram to let out another image from her beautiful wedding ceremony. This time, it captured her and her new-husband all smiles as they walked down the aisle with white dove flying in the background. In the caption of this photo, she simply gave a white dove emoji.

The TV personality was not the only one sharing photos from the big day. Her husband, Nicolas, made use of his Instagram account to share a picture from the ceremony and a clip from their night wedding party. “This weekend we (finally) got married in our backyard,” he kicked off the accompanying note.

“I am so proud of you @roxysowlaty for adapting and adjusting with the circumstances and It was exactly what was meant to be! It was a magical day and we felt so lucky to be surrounded by family and a few friends,” the menswear mogul continued as referring to the initial delay of their wedding because of to the coronavirus pandemic. “I love you Rox!”

Roxy and Nicolas started dating in 2015. They got engaged during a trip to Paris in 2018. Sharing her joy at the time, the interior designer wrote on the photo-sharing site, “I still can’t believe you surprised me in Paris on a bridge and proposed !!! I love you so much @nicolasbijan thank you for being everything I have ever dreamed of in a partner and so much more!!!!”