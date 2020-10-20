‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels: Candiace Dillard Wanted To Sue Me For Millions!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

According to Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard’s legal team was trying to sue her for millions after their epic fight.

Monique says that she tried to apologize, but Candiace’s attorney’s just wanted her to cough up the cash.

“After I had the meeting with my pastor, I received this email. My attorney advised that I only speak to Candice with him present. We asked several times for a mediation sit down and she and her attorney REFUSED. She didn’t want to hear an apology! She wanted money #RHOP” she wrote in a series of tweets.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR