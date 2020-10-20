‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels: Candiace Dillard Wanted To Sue Me For Millions!!

According to Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard’s legal team was trying to sue her for millions after their epic fight.

Monique says that she tried to apologize, but Candiace’s attorney’s just wanted her to cough up the cash.

“After I had the meeting with my pastor, I received this email. My attorney advised that I only speak to Candice with him present. We asked several times for a mediation sit down and she and her attorney REFUSED. She didn’t want to hear an apology! She wanted money #RHOP” she wrote in a series of tweets.

“When my attorney said no we’re not paying her anything because this was not an “attack” or an “assault” but a “mutually consented” altercation (a warning to back up was given followed by her egging on by saying “what you gon do? You gon drag me?”), her attorney’s response was…”

“Well we’re going to sue Monique for MILLIONS and bravo will capture it all!” Then they filed the complaint. Then I countered. Then the state threw both charges out. The End.”