Isabelle Lee / Bloomberg:
Retool, which helps companies make internal apps faster, raises $50M in a Sequoia-led round valuing it at $925M with GitHub CEO, Stripe founders among investors — – Startup helps companies build internal applications faster,nbsp; — Customers include Amazon, Mercedes, Phillips, Progressive
Retool, which helps companies make internal apps faster, raises $50M in a Sequoia-led round valuing it at $925M with GitHub CEO, Stripe founders among investors (Isabelle Lee/Bloomberg)
Isabelle Lee / Bloomberg: