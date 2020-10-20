Retool, which helps companies make internal apps faster, raises $50M in a Sequoia-led round valuing it at $925M with GitHub CEO, Stripe founders among investors (Isabelle Lee/Bloomberg)

Isabelle Lee / Bloomberg:

